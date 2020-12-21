McDowell Football player Johnny Heubel heading home after suffering serious brain injury in Sept.

There is some encouraging news for McDowell Football senior Johnny Heubel.
According to the Facebook page, “The Journey of Johnny Heubel – WE Believe IN #23,” Johnny will be coming home today.
He will continue his rehabilitation with home health care and visitations will remain restricted.
Last month, Heubel had successful surgery.
HOMECOMING DAY – 12/21/2020 "and unto us a child is reborn"! Johnny’s mother, Megan Beasley has asked that we share…Posted by The Journey of Johnny Heubel – WE Believe IN #23 on Monday, December 21, 2020
Johnny suffered a serious brain injury after collapsing on the football field during a game back in September.