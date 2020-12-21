McDowell football player Johnny Heubel set to return home on Monday

It’s being called a Christmas miracle just in time for the holiday season. McDowell football Johnny Heubel is coming home on Monday.

Johnny’s family making the announcement Sunday night on the The Journey of Johnny Heubel- We Believe in #23 Facebook page.

Heubel suffered a serious brain injury back in September after collapsing on the field during a football game.

Heubel and his family will make their journey home on Monday where Johnny will continue his rehabilitation with home health care.

In the announcement on the Facebook page, Johnny’s family says the date that Heubel is set to return home, December 21, 2020, is the date that also coincides with seeing a rare Christmas Star for the first time in 800 years, calling it “a unique Holiday gift for the world to see.”

Visitation, however, will be restricted due to restrictions by the pandemic and also to keep Johnny’s health their top priority. The family will also need time as well to readjust to their new life at home.