McDowell High School and Intermediate moving virtual following seven positive COVID-19 cases

McDowell High School and Intermediate are going virtual due to seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Students will be staying home until October 13th. This decision to switch to all virtual learning comes after seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two adults and five students have tested positive.

“Although our decision to move to virtual environment remote learning is based on a 1% positive rate, in our case 1% would be 8 but we decided to move to the 7 that we do not believe we can do that right now for the next few days.” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent.

The district working with the Erie County Health Department to try to mitigate spread.

“It’s not a cluster. We do not have a situation where the cases are related, not a cluster of positivity.” Dr. Roberts said.

Roberts saying this is a difficult decision during a difficult time.

“This is a really challenging time for us, but we made this decision because want to priority the health and safety of well-being of our students and staff.”

All virtual learning begins Friday and will continue through October 12th for grades 9 to 12.

During this time, all extra curricular activities will be cancelled, including the football games this Friday and next Friday night.