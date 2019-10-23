McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to close for remainder of the week due to gas leak

McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate High School will be closed on Thursday, October 24th and October 25th while the Millcreek Township School District works with National Fuel gas to address a significant leak, this according to a release from the School District.

The district also will be working with National Fuel to perform lengthy repairs on the campus.

All previously scheduled after school, evening and weekend activities at MIHS and McDowell are also canceled.

The Millcreek Township School District will provide an update over the weekend.

This stems from a report of a natural smell outside of MIHS, which caused students to be evacuated to the high school. Students were then dismissed shortly before 11:00am.