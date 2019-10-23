McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to dismiss early due to potential gas leak

A potential gas leak has prompted the early dismissal of both McDowell Intermediate High School and McDowell High School.

According to the Millcreek School District, what initiated this was reports of a natural gas smell outside of McDowell Intermediate High School. From there, the students were the evacuated to the high school. Just before 11:00am, the decision was made to evacuate all students from both McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate

The school district is mustering up multiple school buses to transport students home, this according to a release from Millcreek Police. Police are advising that any parents in the area avoid the immediate vicinity of McDowell Intermediate School and they are advising parents as well that are picking up their children to report to the McDowell High School lot adjacent to West 38th Street.

National Fuel is on scene to remedy the leak, and those parking lots in the vicinity of McDowell are closed.

This is a developing story and we will have much more on this on JET 24 Action News at 5:00pm and on YourErie.com