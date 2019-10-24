McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to remain closed as work to fix natural gas leak continues

It was a day of confusion and concern as more than 2,000 McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate students had to be evacuated yesterday due to a natural gas leak. That concern is not confined to the school buildings.

McDowell and McDowell Intermediate students won’t be attending class for the rest of the week.

“When I got here, it smelled like eggs and onions,” said Tya Lane.

Tya was one of the thousands of students sent home early on Thursday while National Fuel investigated the cause of the leak.

“When we walked out of the gym, there was a really strong smell of gas and it was kind of scary, because you couldn’t smell it on the inside, but you could on the outside. It was a little worrying,” said Emily Fuller, Freshman.

National Fuel hasn’t said what caused the leak. Tests are being conducted to determine if it is safe for students to resume classes.

Students were not the only ones who were able to smell the gas. Stephanie Grear lives across the street from McDowell and says she has been smelling gas for a few days.

“I feel somewhat relieved that it’s not my imagination and they found the source of the problem and they’re definitely getting at it,” said Stephanie Grear, Millcreek resident.

Toni Presutti also lives across from McDowell and has grandchildren who are students there. She says the news of a gas leak scared her and she’s glad everyone is safe.

“I just got so upset, because I thought ‘oh my god,’ it’s a good thing there wasn’t a blast anything, you know,” said Toni Presutti, Millcreek resident.

Residents who live close to the high school were not evacuated from their homes.

The district is expected to provide an update over the weekend. A professional contractor will come in to fix the gas lines. National Fuel will re-inspect the lines once they’re fixed and determine whether or not the gas can be turned back on.