McDowell High School Competition Cheer Team heading to state championships

It was all about school pride today at McDowell High School as students gave their Competitive Cheer Team a “Trojan Style” send off as the team heads to the state championships.

McDowell’s coed Competition Cheer Team is heading to Hershey, Pa for the state championships.

For the past two consecutive years, the 29-year member squad has brought home the gold at the PIAA Spirits Competition.

Even some of McDowell’s key football players are on the team. The squad hopes this two day competition will bring the same results as last year.