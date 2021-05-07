McDowell High School holding vaccination clinic for students & community members

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Erie County.

McDowell High School and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital are teaming up to get more shots into arms.

At the McDowell High School gym, students and community members are getting vaccinated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

AHN staff say this clinic will increase access to vaccines for more than 200 Millcreek Township residents and McDowell students ages 16 and older.

Millcreek Township School District Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts says this is an opportunity for students and parents to protect themselves.

If you haven’t received a covid vaccine and want one, the McDowell Clinic is accepting walk-ins for the two dose Pfizer vaccine until 2 p.m.