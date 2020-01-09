McDowell High School holds sendoff for state championship-bound competitive cheer team

It was all about school pride today at McDowell High School as students gave their competitive cheer team a “Trojan Style” sendoff as the team heads to the state championships.

McDowell’s coed competition cheer team is heading to Hershey for the state championships. For the past two consecutive years, the 29-year member squad has brought home the gold at the PIAA spirit competition. Even some of McDowell’s key football players are on the team. The squad hopes that this two-day competition will bring the same results as last year.

“It means the world to us, we were really going for all four rings, but last year we had a little bit of a setback. This year, we are so excited to get back, we are more hungry than we have ever been.” said Olivia Means, a senior at McDowell High School.

Today’s sendoff marks the 7th year the McDowell competitive teams have journeyed to the state level competition