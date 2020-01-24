McDowell High School swim coach David Schultz hands in letter of resignation

McDowell swimming and diving coach David Schultz has resigned, and the move could become official next week.

Millcreek School Board president John DiPlacido confirms to JET 24 Action News that Schultz has submitted his letter of resignation. The Erie Times-News first reported the story indicating that the resignation happened on January 15th.

Schultz came under fire after reports of inappropriate photos found online.

This letter is expected to be reviewed by the Millcreek School Board at their meeting on Monday.