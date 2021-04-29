McDowell High School to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and families

Millcreek Township School District’s first COVID-19 clinic for students will be held at McDowell High School for ages 16 and up.

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts says with more students being vaccinated puts the district in a much stronger place to justify the in-person celebrations.

In-person prom and graduation ceremonies will be held this year for students in the Millcreek Township School District.

It has been a long year for high school students from virtual learning to missing sporting events and other social activities. The latest activity on the schedule is a vaccine clinic with the help of Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent.

“We know this has been an extremely tough year filled with a lot of challenge and uncertainty, but with partnerships such as this one, we know we are likely to get our students and families back to some sort of normalcy sooner rather than later.” Dr. Roberts said.

On May 7th, Millcreek students ages 16 and up along with their eligible family members can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the north gym inside of McDowell Senior High School.

“We are strongly encouraging students who are 16 and 17 years old to be accompanied by a parent, but of course the very first steps to get students to be vaccinated is to have them and their parents fill out a consent form.” Dr. Roberts said.

According to Dr. Roberts, this first clinic might bring students and the community with a sense of normalcy.

“We all want to make sure that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and having them vaccinated and receiving some level of immunization will get them back to normalcy very quickly, which is what we are all hoping for because summer is approaching and we know how social our students are likely to be.” Dr. Roberts said.

Other school districts in the area such as the Fairview School District have not made plans for an in-house clinic for its students but provides resources of where to go for students to get vaccinated.

We have made opportunities available to students 16 and older through LECOM earlier this month and hope to offer more chances for eligible students in the near future. Erik Kincade, Ph.D- Superintendent

According to AHN Saint Vincent, Erie High School will be scheduling a clinic in the coming weeks.

To pre-register for the clinic at McDowell High School, you can click here for more information.