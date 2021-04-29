McDowell High School to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and families

The Millcreek Township School District has announced their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic at McDowell High School for students ages 16 and up, according to the district.

The clinic is May 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the north gym inside McDowell High School.

The Millcreek Township School District has partnered with Allegheny Health Network to make this clinic possible by providing the Pfizer vaccine not only to the Millcreek students and faculty, but also for their family members as well.

“We know this has been an extremely tough year filled with a lot of challenge and uncertainty but, with partnerships such as this one, we know we are likely to get our students and their families back to some sort of normalcy sooner rather than later.” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District.

According to Dr. Roberts, the second Pfizer dose will be given on May 28th.

To pre-register for the clinic, you can click here for more information.