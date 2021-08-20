McDowell High unveils Career Pathways lab

Educators, politicians and manufacturers got together on Friday for a tour of a new manufacturing lab at McDowell High School, what some are calling a “pathway to developing a next generation work force.”

The state-of-the-art facility can work as a fully-functioning manufacturing business that can do everything from designing a part to making the part, then selling the part to other manufacturers.

The hope is the students will leave the program with the full knowledge of running that type of business.

“I think the students having access to this world class facility provides them with the opportunity to see what’s out there in the real world and get them excited about manufacturing at the same time,” said Kyle Bucholtz, a teacher at McDowell.

The Career Pathways lab was paid for in part through a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

