McDowell holds graduation ceremony with safety precautions

McDowell Intermediate High School is not letting the pandemic stop them from honoring their seniors.

Today, over 300 graduating seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

School officials say many safety precautions were taken including assigned arrival times for seniors and their guests and temperatures were taken before people entered.

“A lot of zoom meetings and a lot of discussion. We’ve been working with the health board, all of our local police, security, our school district security force. We’ve been working on this for quite awhile actually and it’s been a lot of planning,” said Brian Fuller, principal, McDowell High School.

About 160 students decided to have their diplomas delivered to their homes. This will be done tomorrow.