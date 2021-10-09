McDowell homecoming dance moved to October 10th

According to the Millcreek Township School District’s Facebook page, due to the weather forecast for the night of October 9th, the McDowell homecoming dance will be moved to Sunday October 10th.

The dance will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Gus Anderson Field.

For more information about this event, please check out the Millcreek Township School District’s website, or their Facebook page.

