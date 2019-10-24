McDowell Intermediate and Senior High Schools remain closed due to gas leak

Students, faculty and staff will not return to school this week due to a natural gas leak.

“When I got here, it smelled like eggs and onions.” Tya Lane, a junior at McDowell Senior High School, says. Tya is one of thousands of students sent home early on Wednesday while National Fuel investigates the cause of the leak. Emily Fuller, a freshman, says “when we walked out of the gym there was a really strong smell of gas and it was kind of scary because you couldn’t smell it on the inside, just on the outside, it was a little worrying.”

National Fuel has not said what caused the leak. Tests are being conducted to determine if it is safe for students to resume classes. Students were not the only ones who were able to smell the gas, Stephanie Grear lives across the street from McDowell and says she has been smelling gas for a few days. “So I feel somewhat relieved that it’s not my imagination and they found the source of the problem and they’re definitely getting at it”, says Grear.

Toni Presutti also lives across from McDowell and has grandchildren who are students there. She says the news of a gas leak scared her and she’s glad everyone is safe. “I just got so upset because I thought, oh my God, it’s a good thing there wasn’t a blast anything, you know.”

Residents who live close to the high school were not evacuated from their homes. But, in order to make sure students and faculty are safe, evening and weekend activities at MIHS and McDowell are canceled. The district is expected to provide an update over the weekend.

The pressure tested house line failed at both schools resulting in the gas being turned off. A professional contractor will come in and fix the gas line. Once the line has been fixed, National Fuel will reinspect the gas line and determine whether or not the gas can be turned on.