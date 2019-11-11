McDowell Intermediate High School honors veterans with special ceremony

McDowell Reserve Officer Training Corps put on a special ceremony for Veterans Day today.

Veterans, students, and staff members of McDowell Intermediate High School showed their appreciation today to those who have served for our country.

The students honored veterans of each branch of service. As veterans heard their branch song, they stood up to the applause of students and teachers honoring them for making the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“It’s really important to pay our respects back to our veterans, because this program means a lot to me. I wouldn’t be where I am without it. Our country wouldn’t be where we are without our veterans today,” said Amanda Wright, Core Commander, ROTC.

The ceremony ended with a special flag raising presentation outside.