McDowell Intermediate Teacher writes her own obituary prior to losing battle against throat cancer





A McDowell Intermediate School Teacher who waged a public battle against cancer has died.

32-year-old Ashley Kuzma beat throat cancer three times before it returned again. She passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Despite enduring dozens of chemotherapy treatments, she always returned to her students. Sometime she had to press her hand to her throat so her students could hear her.

She was so concerned about how her family would handle her death that she wrote her own obituary, which said in part:

“I am extremely grateful for the life I’ve lived…. My wish for you is to stop letting insignificant situations stress you out…”

Her family is planning a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Perry Highway Hose Co. on Oliver Road.