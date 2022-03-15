McDowell High School’s efforts to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing lab just got a nearly $100,000 boost.

State Lawmakers Ryan Bizzarro and Bob Merski delivered a presentation held in the lab.

Students have built 13,000 machine parts that have been sold and used by manufacturers.

The school’s superintendent said the lab only works if everyone pitches in, including the community.

“We have some phenomenal teachers and directors and school leaders, but of upmost importance, the partnership of all of our community members will make sure that this program is not just great, but excellent,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The money will be used for hiring staff and investing in new equipment.