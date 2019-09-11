McDowell ROTC hosts September 11th presentation

Members of the McDowell High School ROTC hosted a presentation today in hopes of keeping the memory of the events that took place on September 11th alive.

McDowell Intermediate High School freshmen packed the Little Theater for the events. ROTC Member Laini Morgan organized the event.

Students listened as ROTC members recalled the events of what happened, as well as watched a video.

Morgan saying September 11th is something students need to always remember.

“It’s crazy knowing that something like this can actually happen in our country and when you see it, you don’t really understand that stuff like this does happen,” Morgan said.

Morgan tells Action News it took her about a month to plan the event.