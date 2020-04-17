McDowell seniors recognized by yard signs through out Millcreek Township

School spirit is continuing to shine despite the major changes for seniors.

Members of the Facebook group “We are Millcreek” are distributing signs to seniors at McDowell High School throughout Millcreek Township.

The signs recognize seniors with the saying “Celebrating our McDowell Senior.”

Students and parents could purchase a sign for $20 which is a donation to the senior class and have it placed in the front yard.

One student shared her excitement about the recognition.

“I want them to be like look at her she’s a senior, and I want to put one on my car,” said Abigail Dimarco, senior at McDowell High School.