After overcoming a rare diagnosis, a McDowell High School student returned to the stage this weekend as the lead in their musical.

We spoke with him as he shared his story of resiliency and his road to recovery.

Picture yourself rehearsing for hours; lines, dancing, singing to get the news that one day, you might not be able to every do it again. That was the reality of one McDowell High School student.

After coming down with COVID-19 in 2022, Zachary Yeager had not been feeling like himself for months.

“I went to Miami for my older brother’s graduation and while I was there I was feel really sick,” said Zachary Yeager, Guillain-Barre syndrome survivor and McDowell student.

When Yeager returned to Erie, he started to feel weakness in his legs. Within a couple of days he was life flighted to Pittsburgh where he was put on a ventilator and spent three weeks in the ICU.

“I wasn’t able to breath on my own, I lost all feeling in my legs and my arms. I wasn’t able to move at all,” Yeager recalled.

Yeager was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. It’s rare autoimmune disorder that attacks the body’s nervous system.

“I was just thinking the whole time ‘how long will I be in the wheel chair, how long will I have to have all this stuff?’ There was so much unknown,” Yeager explained.

“It’s a struggle with kids right now and Zach is like the poster child for how high school kids can handle resiliency,” Brent Johnson, director of center for the performing arts at McDowell high school.” He just made an amazing recovery and I’m so proud of him.”

Brent Johnson said out of all 18 years of him teaching, Zach’s story is one of kind. He told us Zach has become a real role model for the other students.

“We’ve had students go through medical things like this but I’ve never has anyone go through something as severe as what he’s had to deal with,” Johnson said.

“Me and my mom would talk about it. We don’t know if he’ll be able to do anything at all his senior year,” Yeager said.

Against all odds, Zachary has been able to return to the one thing that he loves to do.

“You lose feeling in your legs and you’re not able to do anything. It kind of really hard to think about but being able to come back and do that has been really amazing. Performing with all my friends one friends this year has just been amazing,” Yeager went on to say.