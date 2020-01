McDowell’s long time swim coach has been temporarily removed from the job as the district looks into allegations of improprieties.

Coach Dave Schultz was informed of the action after a vote was taken Monday night.

JET 24/FOX 66 does not know the specifics of the allegations, but the district is promising a full investigation. Other than that, the information is scarce.

The swim team’s assistant coach will be taking over the program at least until the case is settled.