McGarrey’s Oakwood cafe stays busy during Saint Patrick’s Day

An Erie landmark known for it’s reuben sandwiches stayed busy for the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday.

McGarrey’s Oakwood Cafe did brisk business with orders starting at 10 in the morning.

This according to co-owner Kevin McGarrey.

McGarrey said the cafe will continue to keep people working through the disaster declaration.

“We’ve been busy with the pick up all day and about a year ago we started delivery. So we’ll be able to keep some full time cooks, but we had to lay off the staff, the waitress, but we are able to continue,” said McGarrey.

McGarrey also stressed that they are thankful for the support from the community.