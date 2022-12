A home is damaged after an overnight fire in McKean Township.

The fire happened along Aspen Drive in Erie County. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the window of a mobile home.

They were able to knock down that fire in just a few minutes.

One man was inside the home at the time the fire began and was able to make it out safely.

That fire was contained to the living room. The cause is under investigation.