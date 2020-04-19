McKean Hose Company makes special birthday firetruck drives for kids

This month the McKean Hose Company is making some kids birthdays special.

On upcoming Thursdays firetrucks from McKean Hose Company will drive by the homes of kids with birthdays this month.

Parents can email Lieutenant Haywood to request a birthday visit before 4 p.m. on Thursday and around 5 p.m. the firetrucks will start making their rounds.

Lieutenant Haywood said he’s glad he can brighten some spirits on days they would normally be celebrating with lots of people.

“These kids can’t have a real birthday party at this time so to be able to go out and give them something it’s really, it’s a good feeling to put a smile on these kids faces,” said Scott Haywood, Lieutenant of McKean Hose Company.

This coming Thursday the McKean Hose Company firetrucks will be driven to seven homes in the area.

If your child has a birthday coming up, you might want to schedule it for one of the following weeks.