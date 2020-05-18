1  of  3
Breaking News
13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County since Friday Corry area business to close dining room after two employees reportedly threatened and harassed outside of work Department of Health: 63,056 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,505 deaths

McKean Township man charged with raping two minors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A McKean Township man is charged with raping two minors, one of them possibly related to him.

51-year old Jason Goodwill is accused of having sex with two young girls in his care, aged seven to 17. He is believed to be related to at least one of them.

Goodwill is charged with multiple felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police are also investigating accusations that one of the girls got pregnant and that he buried the child after that child died.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar