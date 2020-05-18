McKean Township man charged with raping two minors

A McKean Township man is charged with raping two minors, one of them possibly related to him.

51-year old Jason Goodwill is accused of having sex with two young girls in his care, aged seven to 17. He is believed to be related to at least one of them.

Goodwill is charged with multiple felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police are also investigating accusations that one of the girls got pregnant and that he buried the child after that child died.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with more.