McKean Township, Middleboro, Harborcreek Township and Summit Township to receive water system improvement grants

McKean Township, Middleboro, Harborcreek Township and Summit Township will all receive water system improvement grants from the Commonwealth.

State Rep. Bizzarro, Rep. Harkins and Rep. Merski, all D-Erie, announced grants from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s PA Small Water and Sewer program today.

The projects announced:

McKean Township – $425,000 to replace the Colonial Village Subdivision Sewage Treatment Plant.

“I strongly advocated for these investments that will help keep public water supplies safe. It’s always less expensive to invest in clean water treatment measures instead of cleaning up contamination. I am thrilled with the state’s investment in helping our local municipalities complete these projects and keep our water supplies clean,” said Bizzarro.

“I have been working with state Representative Curt Sonney to secure this funding for a long time because this project promises to have a major, long-term impact on the eastern part of Erie County,” Harkins said. “By reducing peak sewage flows at the 5-Mile Pump Station by more than 50%, the new interceptor is going to eliminate wet weather sewer overflows into 5 Mile Creek.” “The result will be a wastewater management system that functions more efficiently, experiences fewer overloads and proves less costly to taxpayers in the long run. It’s an investment that goes a long way toward assuring residents and businesses that the proper infrastructure will be there to support them.”

According to Harkins, the grant to the Harborcreek Township Sewer Authority was awarded through the CFA’s H20 PA program.

The Harborcreek project will install nearly 10,000 feet of sewer line that begins at Nagle Road and Iroquois Avenue, runs west along Iroquois Avenue and East Lake Road through Lawrence Park Township to the City of Erie at Franklin Avenue and ties into the Erie Eastside Interceptor. The proposed interceptor will pick up all the flow south of the railroad tracks in Harborcreek Township, which encompasses more than 60% of the average daily flow.

In addition to the CFA grant, approximately $2 million in funding has already been committed to the project, which has a total cost of approximately $6.12 million.

“These grants are investments in community health, but they will also work to make Summit Township stronger and more prosperous by funding upgrades that will eliminate system overloads, offer taxpayers and businesses greater efficiency and expand service to new populations,” Merski said. “I’m so excited for the township to reap the benefits of the new and expanded infrastructure.”

According to Merski, the interceptor will provide additional capacity to the authority’s Route 97 sewer shed sanitary sewer conveyance system. By transporting sewage generated from south of Interstate 90 that is pumped by the Route 97 pump station, the new interceptor will eliminate a conveyance bottleneck north of Interstate 90.

The project involves installation of more than 1,500 linear feet of gravity sewer, six 4-foot-diameter manholes, extension of existing force main to discharge into the new gravity interceptor, and connection of the new interceptor to an existing manhole at the downstream terminus point. With the addition of this funding and $64,839 committed from the authority, the project is fully funded.

The sewer system extension project will provide sewer access to 23 additional properties and includes installation of 1,150 linear feet of sewer line and 4-foot-diameter manholes. With the CFA grant funding and $62,420 in committed funds from the sewer authority, the project is also fully funded.