The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future.

That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

One variance approved is the expected height of an industrial building from 50 feet to 130 feet.

The zoning chairman said this is the first step of many before any project plans are finalized.

“I think there’s a lot more steps in this. We are simply one step in a long process for them to get it approved. They may be dealing with environmental planning commission and all kinds of things,” said Dave Teufel, chairman, McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board.

Teufel said there is no word when it will be built or what will be going in the building.