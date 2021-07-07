McKean Volunteer Fire Department addresses findings from PA Auditor General

The deputy chief of a fire department in McKean addressed a recent audit and its findings on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor conducted an audit for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 10 counties across the state.

The audit revealed seven findings for McKean Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association, Inc. in Erie County.

Those findings included noncompliance with previous recommendation to provide adequate supporting documentation for expenditures, among others.

McKean Hose Company deputy chief and relief treasurer, Scott Haywood, said these findings are not major and can all be fixed.

“We are a well-run organization,” Haywood said. “It was just a rough year for everybody, and things just got a little out of whack during the audit.”

Haywood said he doesn’t believe the findings will affect future funding.

