McKinley Elementary School gives back to students

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop McKinley Elementary School from giving back to their students.

The school is known for giving clothes and other necessities to their students twice a year.

“It is such a great feeling just being able to give back. I mean as a teacher I put my heart and my soul into teaching. It is quite the lifestyle for me not just a job,” said Lindsey Lynch, Teacher at McKinley Elementary School.

Lynch has been a teacher for five years at McKinley Elementary School. When she first started teaching at the school, she saw the need of the students and she came up with a charity called “Fashion Friday.”

This event takes place twice a year and with the unprecedented time that we’re all facing, Lynch and other teachers continued their duty to serve their students.

“It’s helping some of the families in our community right now, especially with a lot of people losing their jobs and then them not getting like usual at school. They get breakfast snacks and lunch and a lot of our students aren’t getting that. So the Second Harvest Food Bank is really helping with that,” said Danielle Herbe, Speech Language Pathologist at McKinley Elementary School.

The students would bring a dollar and have the best shopping experience, but those who may not have the chances to get something, Lynch and other teachers made sure they would get to enjoy this experience as well.

“Not all of our kids have a dollar. At the end of the day when Fashion Friday has ended we’ll send an email and call all the teachers and let them send down whoever they think is in need of stuff and we load them up with items,” said Lynch.

Many teachers at McKinley Elementary School are thankful they have the chance to not only just teach the students, but also be a part of their journey.

“That’s why I chose this career, so I can help others. It’s really awesome to see the kids get so excited. It’s kind of like they earned it because they gave their dollar so they feel like this is something that they earned,” said Herbe.

“Their faces and how thankful they are. It’s just the sweetest thing ever and you’d be heartbroken if you saw what they came to school in,” said Lynch.

Lynch said that the school is still deciding where the money that was collected from Fashion Friday.