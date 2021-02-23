McKinley Elementary School is the latest local school to start walking school bus program

McKinley Elementary School in the City of Erie is the latest local school to start a walking school bus program.

The idea is to make walking to and from school as safe as possible. First the safest routes are mapped out.

Adults will then volunteer to walk with students so they cross the streets at intersections safely after yellow signs are installed to mark the safest routes.

“It’s exciting our families are getting more and more popular response from our families to sign up for that we’re looking forward to a very, very successful program and we hope it only grows stronger,” said Dana Suppa, Principal at McKinley Elementary School.

The program is made possible through a partnership with the United Way, the Blue Coats Initiative, and the Erie Community Foundation.