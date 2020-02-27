McKinley Elementary School students performing as “Black Influencers”

Fourth and fifth graders from McKinley Elementary School held a special performance today.

“Black Influencers” was the name of the show. Students took turns playing iconic African-Americans, including: Barack and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Simone Biles, Langston Hughes and many more.

Lori Pickens, the United Way Community Schools Coordinator for McKinley Elementary School, assembled the group of students.

“I feel like it is important, kids are inspired a lot when they can find/see themselves somewhere and in some people. History is always important. It shows us where we came from, all the great strides that America has taken but it shows places where they can fill in some gaps too.” Pickens said.

Pickens telling the students were dedicated to their parts from rehearsal to putting on the live show.