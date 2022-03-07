Ukrainian refugees continue to cross over the border into Poland filling schools and churches.

One local church is partnering with one of those Polish churches and raising money so they can care for thousands of refugees.

Less than two weeks into Russia invading Ukraine, the congregation at McLane Church is lending a helping hand to their partnering church in Poland as they continue to house Ukrainian refugees each night.

A long time member of McLane Church used his close ties to his homeland to connect with a Polish church Baptyści Chełm.

“We’ve raised about $15,000 so far, but we really hope and expect not only more funds to come in this week, but for a long term commitment because this is going to be a long term issue,” said Brian Kelly, Senior Pastor of McLane Church.

The money raised will help the church pay bills and other unexpected funds.

“Just yesterday I heard they had to buy a new washing machine because they need something new already because people are coming and going. They have to wash and to prepare food,” said Robert Blank, Senior Pastor at McLane Church.

One Poland native, who is currently a member of McLane Church, is hoping to use his family history from World War II to relate to current Ukrainians.

“To see and think about not to be angry of somebody, but to be open and going the direction to reconciliation and to forgive,” said Blank.

Pastor Blank spoke with the Polish church and refugees over Zoom earlier this week. He said that they are struggling and in pain.

“They didn’t know sometimes what to do or what to say, but many people are going to Germany and other countries, and some people found places in Polish homes, and Polish churches they are very open,” said Blank.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To learn more about the Ukraine Fund, click here.