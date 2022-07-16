Multiple agencies are searching for Candice Caffas in Meadville, along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships.

According to state police, Caffas, 34, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence in Union Twp. in Crawford Co.

Caffas is 95 pounds, 4’9, with green eyes and was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with a floral design and multi-colored sneakers. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) West Mead and multiple agencies from Erie and Allegheny are investigating.

Anyone with information is ask to contact PSP Meadville at 814-728-3600.