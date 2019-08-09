Meadville area J.M Smuckers Company takes ownership of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

An awards dinner recognized the new ownership of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

It’s an acquisition that the ownership said will bring more prosperity to the Meadville Area. The J.M. Smuckers Company is the new owner of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

Currently, they have a manufacturing facility located in Meadville with 300 employees. Maribeth Burns, Vice President of Smuckers, said the loyal customers of the brand will help the business succeed in Meadville.

“It’s a premium dog and cat food product. We’re excited to have that as part of our portfolio of pet food brands. We are really excited to grow that brand even more,” said Maribeth Burns, Vice President, J.M. Smuckers Company.

Burns said the goal is to grow Ainsworth into a billion dollar brand.