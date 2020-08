A sign of returning to a sense of normalcy will happen in Meadville today.

At the Meadville Area Recreation Center, also known as the MARC, they will be making ice on the rink this morning.

The center has been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic, but now they plan on getting their brand new Zamboni out for its first ice mission.

Ice will be made today, with the Zamboni running on August 16th and ice activities starting on August 17th.