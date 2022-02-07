Meadville Area Recreation Center’s Aquatic Center to receive repairs on roof

The Meadville Area Recreation Center’s Aquatic Center will continue to be out of commission for the next couple of months.

The roof is still damaged after heavy snow fall ripped the canvas in several spots.

The cost of repairs is still unsure, but it is expected to be open to the public by April 1st.

The canvas is being replaced for the first time in about 19 years by a heavier material so it can withstand future heavy snowfall.

“From what we know that the signature restructures which is I guess the premier company that does this kind of stuff. They say that they’re going to be on a 17 day schedule so from the moment they start actually construction to 17 days will be up and ready and open. So that’s what they’ve kind of promised us,” said Aaron Rekrick, Executive Director of MARC.

The Meadville High School swim team will be moving to Allegheny College to finish their last half of the season.