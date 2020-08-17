Meadville Area Recreation Complex debuts new ice re-surfacer ahead of re-opening

The Meadville Recreation Complex has a new ice resurfacer as they pl;an to open their doors tomorrow.

The new ice re-surfacer cost $115,000.

This does the same job that any resurfacer would do. It’s a little wider than a normal one. The machine is fully hydraulic, which means once you take your foot off the pedal, the machine will stop.

“This concept started about three years ago, when we decided that our Zamboni was 26 years old and that we needed a new one, so the Meadville Area Foundation started putting some plans together for some fundraisers to start this process.” said Aaron Rekich.

One of the biggest donations was $50,000 from the Pittsburgh Penguins foundation.