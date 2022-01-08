Meadville Area Recreation Complex host “Battle of the Badges” charity hockey game

During these difficult times, Meadville Police and Firefighters wanted to show their appreciation to the community.

On Saturday evening, they hosted their first ever “Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game” at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.

This was more than just a friendly competition, but a way to raise funds for a good cause.

Over 200 tickets were sold and that money would go back to the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.

“The place is in constant need of maintenance. They can still have new programs and they do youth hockey, swimming, and extra sports.” said Michael Stefanucci, Meadville Assistant Police Chief.

“With that, it’s just a big benefit to the community, the Rec Complex. The kids love this place and the unions are coming together to do anything they can to support the community.” said Patrick Wiley, City of Meadville Fire Chief.

Both say they hope this will become a yearly event. Police won the game 9 to 6.