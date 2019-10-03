Meadville Area Recreation Complex pool area to be renovated

The swimming season may be over at Presque Isle State Park, but in Meadville, things are just getting started.

Two students who work at the Meadville Area Recreational Complex took on a service project of sprucing up the pool area.

Kyler Kantz and Lindsey Sekerski worked on getting grants and also got help from the Allied Painters and Trades Union. The result is a newly painted pool area that includes a large mural of a beach scene.

“The MARC is up and coming,” Kantz said. “So, if you haven’t come in and visit, we are always looking for new ways to improve. So, if anyone has any ideas, please let us know. Honestly, this is a community effort.”

The two will work on getting a second mural painted and renovate the pool’s locker rooms.