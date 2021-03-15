Meadville Area Recreation Complex receives $50,000

The Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) has received a major gift.

A $50,000 check was presented to them from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation in conjunction with Channellock.

Along with the check presentation, a meet and greet was held with former Pittsburgh Penguins hockey player Phil Bourque.

Officials with the MARC say things are starting to get back to normal.

“We have done a really good job, we were shut down from March to June last year, but the hockey community came back really strong here in September and we adapted to all the rules that were put into place. So we were still able to have a nice, successful hockey season,” said Aaron Rekich, executive Director, MARC.