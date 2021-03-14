Meadville Area Recreation Complex receives major gift from Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation in conjunction with Channellock

The Meadville Area Recreation Complex received a major gift today.

A $50,000 check was presented to them from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation in conjunction with Channellock.

Along with the check presentation, a meet and greet was held with former Pittsburgh Penguin player Phil Bourque.

Officials with the Marc said that things are starting to get back to normal.

“We have done a really good job. We were shut down from March to June last year, but the hockey community came back really strong in September and adapted to all the rules that were put into place. So we were still able to have a successful nice hockey season,” said Aaron Rekich, Executive Director.