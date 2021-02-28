Meadville Area Senior High School student announces run for Crawford County Clerk of Courts

A Crawford County high school senior has thrown his hat in the ring for Crawford County Clerk of Courts.

18-year old Roan Hunter is a senior at Meadville Area Senior High School.

Hunter says he was inspired to run for Clerk of Courts after a Google search showed combining the Clerk of Courts and Prothonotary offices would save the county money, which led to him asking what else could be done to save money in Crawford County.

He says he’s always had a desire to run for office and his drive and determination will be key for him.

“I feel through my hard work and my management position, I feel that I have the experience to watch over a group of people and maintain processes of all the offices.” Hunter said.