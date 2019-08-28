Meadville Area Water Authority now putting fluoride in water

Meadville Area Water Authority is now putting fluoride into its water.

This decision is receiving mixed reviews from the Meadville community. Many of the residents Action News spoke with said they are for the new addition to their water supply. However, some said they should leave it alone.

The Meadville Area Water Authority is now putting fluoride in the water. Meadville City Manager Andy Walker said adding the chemical has been in the works for a few years.

“Balancing public opinion, balancing public health information. They made the decision a couple of years ago, and now have taken the steps to implement it. Now they’re going to go live with it,” said Andy Walker, City Manager, Meadville.

According to the Centers of Disease Control, fluoride helps prevent tooth decays and the right amount of fluoride can reduce the risk for children to develop Dental Flourosis.

“It seems right that it’s been done safely across the nation with reasonable adults. Like I said, the authority had to weigh in all of that in their decision making,” said Walker.

According to the Water Authority, there is already fluoride in the water naturally at about 0.1 milligrams per liter. With this new addition, it will bring it up to 0.7 milligrams per liter.

In the community, the verdict on fluoridated water is split. Jennifer Rhoten said she is fine with the decision.

“If it can help keep our teeth and our kids teeth stronger, then I have no problem with it,” said Jennifer Rhoten, local resident.

“I’m not really big on adding anything to stuff. Too many chemicals,” said Dan Gates, local resident.

Mother of two, Ellen Cass, said she grew up with the fluoride in her water and welcomes the decision.

“I think the medical professionals and dentists recommend it, so that’s why I support it,” said Ellen Cass, local resident.

Walker told Action News the Water Authority held several Townhall’s for residents to speak for or against the change.

The Water Authority expects it to take weeks before the new levels fully show up everywhere.