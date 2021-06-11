Meadville Boys Volleyball Team receives sendoff before state championship game

The undefeated Meadville boys volleyball team is headed to a state championship game, but not without a proper sendoff.

The 20-0 Bulldogs are headed to face Lower Dauphin, which survived a five-set semi-final match.

The trip started by going down North Street and through town so supporters can cheer them on. The Meadville coach says it’s going to be a tough contest.

“They’ve practiced and played hard all year long last year, they didn’t get a season so they worked hard in the off season. They’ve been itching to get out there and show what they can do and they are ready to go.” said Nick Bancroft.

The championship game is set for 11:00 a.m. on the campus of Penn State