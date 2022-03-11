This weekend, there will be a sea of green in Meadville for the return of the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The 33rd annual Jack Curtain St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at Diamond Park at noon Saturday. The Parade returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Grand Leprechaun Contest returns as well, but instead of each business contestant picking its own charity to donate to, all 17 business are donating to The Center for Family Services.

The assistant Manager at Wooden Mill, Joan Kocan, says the money donated is going to a great organization that does so much for the community.

“It seems like it’s one thing thrown at us at a time, so it is really wonderful and we know that Center for Family Services really is in need of as much as they can get at this point. So we’re thrilled to be part of supporting them,” said Kocan.

The excitement is being felt throughout downtown, even with a possible snowstorm looming.

The owner of JT’s Steamtable Restaurant and Catering, Melissa Kebert, is happy to see things going back to normal.

“Jack Curtin who started it, it’s named after him, and I’m good friends with his wife Lois. It just means a lot. It’s just great to see it back and just everything getting back to normal,” said Kebert.

Kocan, the assistant manager of Wooden Mill, is happy to keep Jack Curtain’s legacy of shopping local.

“I remember him and how hard he worked at making this happen. So for it to be resurrected again, its going to be a lot of fun. However, I think we might be having the St Patrick’s Day snowstorm, but we’re used to it,” said Kocan.

At JT’s Steamtable Restaurant and Catering, the owner is taking it one step further, offering a beverage VIP club card for $20.00 at her store.

“It’s good for one full year till next St. Patty’s Day, and you’ll get $1.06 coffee and $1 off specialty drinks for one full year,” said Melissa Kebert, owner, JT’s Steamtable Restaurant and Catering.