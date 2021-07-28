Meadville businesswoman announces candidacy for Meadville Mayor

A Meadville businesswoman says she is not happy with the ballot this year in races for Meadville Mayor and members of City Council. She has now decided to run for mayor as a write-in candidate.

Marcy Kantz is a married mother of four who also owns two businesses in downtown Meadville.

Kantz says efforts to promote left-leaning progressive candidates made her decide to run. She faces democrat Jaime Kinder in the fall.

“I feel that I have the experience and the determination to not only challenge my opponent, but also run the meetings and make the changes that Meadville needs to see.” Kantz said.

