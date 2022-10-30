One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday.

The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy.

One of them was JET 24 with Sean Lafferty, Lou Baxter and Tom Atkins. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder was also dressed up and part of the parade.

She said it highlights the city of Meadville and said they are growing and people what to be there.

“It makes me feel like Meadville is coming back like the future is bright. As the saying goes, the future is so bright, we got to wear shades and I truly believe in that. I believe in Meadville, and I believe in the county around us and all the people that come in. I believe that everybody knows that we want them here,” said Mayor Jaime Kinder, City of Meadville.

Mayor Kinder added that on Dec. 2, Meadville will celebrate “Light Up Night” highlighting the area’s new businesses.