Meadville Central Fire Department respond to morning fire

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday December 20th, the Meadville Central Fire Department responded to a fire at 221 Walnut Street in Meadville.

According to reports on the scene, all occupants of the house escaped the fire in time and no injuries have been reported.

One fireman who responded to the scene however was taken to the hospital for medical reasons.

According to Meadville Central Fire Chief Pat Wiley, the fire marshal has been called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.